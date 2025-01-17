January is turning out to be a pretty interesting month for celestial events! The month has been offering us spectacular and rare events that have astronomers as well as stargazers all excited. A series of back-to-back phenomena has made this month a great time to explore and learn more about the wonders of our planet and cosmos. Now, there is an asteroid alert! On January 18, 2025, two near-Earth asteroids, 2022 OB5 and 2024 YB10, will pass relatively close to our planet. Asteroids are rocky objects that orbit the sun, and some come near Earth on their journey. But do these asteroids pose any threat? Should we be worried? Here’s all you need to know. January 2025 Planetary Alignment: Know Dates, Best Viewing Times, Visibility, Skywatching Tips and More Details of Planet Line Up.

Asteroid 2022 OB5

The first asteroid, 2022 OB5, is around 18 feet in diameter. The size of the asteroid is very similar to the size of a car. The asteroids closest approach to Earth will take place at 07:19 AM IST. It will pass Earth at a distance of 3,410,000kms It will travel at a speed of 5,076km/h The asteroid will be far from the range that is considered dangerous, making its flyby safe.

Asteroid 2024 YB10

The second asteroid, 2024 YB10, is comparatively bigger in size, measuring 50 feet in diameter. The size of this asteroid is similar to the size of a house. It will pass by Earth at around 03:25 AM IST, and it will be at a distance of 5,780,000kms The asteroid will travel at a speed of 9,169km/h Even though it is massive in size, it will flyby safely and pose no threat to Earth during its journey.

Tracking Potential Hazards

NASA and other space agencies monitor near-Earth objects through programmes such as the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies. These initiatives enable early detection and precise prediction of asteroid trajectories. In order for an asteroid to be classified as potentially hazardous, it has to be more than 140 metres in diameter and come within 7.5 million kilometres of Earth. Neither of the two asteroids meets any of these criteria. Planet Parade 2025 Dates: Venus, Saturn, Jupiter and Mars, 4 Planets To Align in the Sky Throughout January, Know Visibility Time in India & Viewing Tips of Planetary Conjunction.

While these asteroids do not pose any immediate threat to our planet, their close passes to Earth remind us of the ever-changing nature of our solar system. NASA works with global observatories, astronomers and undertakes various missions to track and monitor space rocks, ensuring the safety of our planet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2025 04:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).