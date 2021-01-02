The effects of climate change are visible. We just entered 2021, but cannot look away from the changes in nature that we witnessed last year. The digital clock in Manhattan’s Union Square was turned into a climate crisis countdown as a warning to people as to what can happen if we don’t act sooner. The chilling temperature too is a signal that climate change is real. Needleworkers around the globe created temperature blankets and scarfs that track the local weather patterns. The final products were displayed on Twitter as we finally bid farewell to 2020. The knitting enthusiasts weaved the weather, using different colours and creativity to visualise the tangible records of temperature changes, one stitch at a time.

At the start of 2020, Twitter user Josie George shared her thought about the project, motivating others to engage and share their similar work. It is a good way to engage with the climate and with the changing year—a way to notice and not look away. Each project follows a basic pattern utilising a key to track some combination of the temperature, sky conditions, season and date. The personal stitching is a part of a much larger movement to document micro weather changes that may serve as indicators of broader climate issues. From Using Electricity Efficiently to Family Planning, 7 Measures to be Adopted by Societies For a Greener Future.

People around the world wrapped up the year with temperature scarves and blankets, documenting the weather for all of 2020, and the results are gorgeous. Tracking the daily high and low temperature of a specific location during the course of year, the results resemble a bar graph.

Check Josie George's Knitting Project:

Well here it is: 2020's weather. 3m, 732 rows (2 rows=1 day), 70,368 stitches, 1kg of wool. My small world and I have sat together every day; I witnessed its dramas and joys and it witnessed mine. Now I get to see this cycle play out all over again, all new. What a gift that is. pic.twitter.com/rxKEYxvKVU — Josie George (@porridgebrain) January 1, 2021

Weaving the Weather!

The scarf of 2020 is finished! It is ridiculously long! It is multicoloured! But it records the temperature every day this year and that is very satisfying. pic.twitter.com/qoc9NwMQ8O — Vicki (@outspreadwings) January 1, 2021

Temperature Blanket

Happy new year everyone 🥳 last night saw the end of the 2020 temperature blanket showing the low and high for every day. Now onto the next project ☺️ pic.twitter.com/ii5ESLr0nP — Jade Eyles (@Seismic_Jade) January 1, 2021

Beautifully Crafted!

Data knitting update: There was lots of scope for yarn based activities in 2020, so here’s my completed record of the year in weather - changing colours in bands of 5 degrees. Come back next year to see how 2021 compares! pic.twitter.com/Ixf15kUMu8 — Gillian Frigerio (@GillFrigerio) January 1, 2021

Purrfect!

I finished my 2020 temperature blanket with an hour to spare. pic.twitter.com/GMCbv2hyEX — Jodi Chromey (@jodiwilldare) January 1, 2021

Another Temperature Blanket

Well, it's finally finished. My ridiculously long and impractical 2020 temperature blanket (January at the top, yesterday at the bottom). You can't really see the difference between the blue and the purple rows in the photo, but there's been a lot of purple recently. pic.twitter.com/YClX1NU5hL — Geraldine Rowe (@GeraldineRowe) January 1, 2021

Weather of 2020 Into One Big Project!

And for your New Year’s entertainment- my #temperature scarf with our birthdates labeled. I loved doing it this year and I’m going to make another, starting tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Ac3j825ewE — Jennifer Fairbanks (@JenFairbanks8) December 31, 2020

Beautiful Work

The second panel of my temperature blanket finishes tonight. Will post when it’s finished: here is the first which covers every day of the first six months of this year pic.twitter.com/FlQkVGCPao — Issy Bryony Hardman (@issybryonyh) December 31, 2020

Temperature of Noon Each Day!

Dear Digital Technology Group, presumably at @Cambridge_CL and certainly at @Cambridge_Uni. Thank you very much for your online temperature data. Here is a graph of the temp at noon each day of 2020 in the form of a scarf. pic.twitter.com/N1FGHhPKzO — Vicki (@outspreadwings) January 1, 2021

2020 Temperature Blanket

2020 may have been an absolute shit year but i just finished my temperature blanket i’ve been working on this whole year #Bye2020 #knitting #handmade pic.twitter.com/p3jXcIRdEe — cleopet | bIm 💖💜💙 (@_cleopet) December 31, 2020

Seems So

Attempting to photograph the enormity of the #TemperatureBlanket. We need a bigger house 😂 pic.twitter.com/qF7uriHVcd — LouiseTilbrook (@LouiseTilbrook1) December 31, 2020

The specific techniques and materials used by this community of knitters vary, but they share a common goal—add a personal touch to a technical subject. By knitting row after row of climate data, crafters break down climate change into a more creative way that is easier to process and also understand the significance of acting now, before it is too late. Again, with last year being so challenging, it seemed a great way to keep sanity.

