Eclipses fascinate skywatchers around the world. While historically, they were often considered a bad omen, today, eclipses allow scientists to conduct research. Hence, with every eclipse, astronomy enthusiasts' curiosity often makes the headlines to understand the total eclipse timings and more. A claim has been going viral on social media, sparking panic and confusion, claiming that the world will face total darkness on August 2, 2025 due to a rare total solar eclipse. Some posts even suggest that the “world will go dark for six minutes” on August 2, adding that it won’t happen again for 100 years. Soon, claims around Surya Grahan on August 2 took over the timeline with keywords ‘2 August 2025 Surya Grahan Time,’ ‘Surya Grahan in 2025’ and ‘Longest Solar Eclipse on August 2’ among others. But is it true? Don’t be misled since there is no Surya Grahan on August 2. However, something special connected with the darkness will happen on August 2, but in a couple of years. Below, we bring you the details of the Total Solar Eclipse of August 2 that you should know.

No Surya Grahan on August 2, 2025

In the age of social media claims and WhatsApp forwards, half-hearted truths and superstitions spread faster than one can imagine. On a similar note, the internet witnessed a widespread discussion and panic over a rumour that the whole world will go dark for six minutes during a Total Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) on August 2, 2025. But the truth is, there is no solar eclipse on August 2, 2025. Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 Date and Time Duration in India: When and Where To Watch the Next ‘Blood Moon’?

What Is a Surya Grahan?

A solar eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan, is a celestial event that occurs when the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun, partially or completely blocking the Sun’s light from reaching the Earth.

When Is the Next Solar Eclipse in 2025?

A partial solar eclipse is scheduled to occur on September 21, 2025. According to NASA's Future Eclipses page, the solar eclipse will be visible only in selected regions and will not cause complete darkness. The September 21 Solar Eclipse will start late at night around 11:00 PM IST and continue in the early hours of September 22, ending at 03:24 AM IST. A partial solar eclipse happens when the Moon covers only a part of the Sun.

Surya Grahan on August 2: What Is the Truth?

What is likely fueling the ongoing confusion is an actual spectacular event coming up on August 2, 2027. On August 2, 2027, Surya Grahan, the Moon will completely block the Sun for up to six minutes and 22 seconds, delivering the longest period of totality in the 21st century – a celestial event rightly called the “eclipse of the century.” While the “won’t happen again for 100 years” assertion is false, 2027’s Total Solar Eclipse is the longest in 87 years. The path of totality in 2027, where it will “go dark” is wider than usual since the Moon will be at its closest, but it’s still narrow on a global scale.

So, there is no solar eclipse of any kind happening in August 2025. The next one is a partial solar eclipse on September 21, 2025. The world will not go dark on August 2, 2025. But if the “longest solar eclipse in a century” appeals, circle August 2, 2027, on your calendar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2025 10:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).