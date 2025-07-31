A total lunar eclipse is set to grace the night sky in September 2025. India and Western Australia will be at the centre of this eclipse, also known as the Blood Moon lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan. It will be visible from start to finish across Asia. Depending on the Moon’s trajectory, there can be three types of lunar eclipses – penumbral, partial and total. The September 2025 lunar eclipse is a total eclipse. Stargazers are curious about the Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 visibility and timing details ahead of the celestial event. In addition, the Blood Moon in September has both spiritual and astrological significance. So, when and where can you watch the next Blood Moon? Below, we bring you the Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 date, time duration in India, Chandra Grahan dos and don’ts, peak eclipse timing and spiritual significance to gear up for the upcoming celestial event. Eclipses in 2025: Know Dates of Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan), Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) and Other Celestial Events.

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 Date and Time Duration in India

The September Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 is visible from September 7 to September 8. Asia and Australia are in prime positions, offering views of the entire lunar eclipse. India is at the centre of the Blood Moon Eclipse. According to eclipsewise.com, the Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in September will last for five hours and 27 minutes, with one hour and 22 minutes of totality, making it the longest since 2022. In India, the Blood Moon Eclipse totality runs from 11:00 PM IST on September 7 to 12:22 AM IST on September 8.

Penumbral Eclipse begins at 03:28 PM UTC (08:58 PM IST) on September 7.

Partial eclipse begins at 04:26 PM UTC (09:56 PM IST) on September 7.

Totality begins (Moon engulfed in Earth’s shadow) at 05:30 PM UTC (11:00 PM IST) on September 7.

Maximum eclipse is at 06:11 PM UTC (11:41 PM IST) on September 7.

Totality ends at 06:53 PM UTC (12:22 AM IST) on September 7.

Partial eclipse ends at 07:56 PM UTC (01:26 AM) on September 8.

Penumbral eclipse ends at 08:55 PM UTC (02:25 AM) on September 8.

Total Lunar Eclipse in September

BREAKING🚨: On the night of September 7-8, nearly 7 billion people — about 85% of the world population — will witness a total lunar eclipse! pic.twitter.com/LK6QL2dgv1 — All day Astronomy (@forallcurious) July 30, 2025

Total Lunar Eclipse Duration

This eclipse will last 5 hours and 27 minutes with 1 hour and 22 minutes of totality, making it the longest since 2022, according to IFLScience, which aligns with historical data from https://t.co/erptY8L76P tracking lunar cycles. — All day Astronomy (@forallcurious) July 30, 2025

When and Where To Watch the Blood Moon?

The best views of the September 2025 Total Lunar Eclipse will be in Asia and Western Australia. Glimpses of some phases will also be possible from Europe, Africa, eastern Australia and New Zealand. However, this celestial event will not be observable from the Americas. A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth aligns between the sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the Moon’s surface. These eclipses can only occur during a full moon, making the celestial events a fascinating target for skywatching. Meanwhile, a total lunar eclipse occurs when Earth’s shadow is cast across the entire lunar surface.

No special equipment is required to watch a lunar eclipse. You need to go outside, look up and enjoy the view. However, binoculars or a small telescope can enhance the viewing experience. Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse is perfectly safe to observe with the naked eye.

Watch Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 Live Streaming:

Why Is September’s Lunar Eclipse Called a Blood Moon?

When Earth eclipses the Moon, sunlight filters through our atmosphere, blue wavelengths scatter, and longer red or orange light illuminates the Moon, giving it a copper-red hue. Hence, it is called ‘Blood Moon.’

Chandra Grahan Dos and Don’ts

It is believed that taking a bath before the eclipse washes away any impurities and prepares you for the eclipse’s energies.

Meditation and chanting are seen as ways to quiet the mind, reflect and connect with your inner self during a lunar eclipse.

Some people prefer a Sattvic diet during a lunar eclipse to align with the eclipse’s energy.

Many people avoid food or drink during the eclipse, as the rays are believed to impact digestion and contaminate food.

Pregnant women are advised to take precautions, such as avoiding going outside, using sharp objects, or watching the eclipse directly.

Sleeping during the Chandra Grahan is discouraged as it’s considered an inauspicious time energetically.

Household activities are often paused until after the eclipse ends and cleansing is done.

Chandra Grahan Spiritual and Astrological Significance

A lunar eclipse or a Chandra Grahan has both spiritual and astrological significance. In astrology, the Blood Moon in September often marks emotional breakthroughs, letting go of old energies and new beginnings. It is a potent time for manifestation, reflection and releasing emotional baggage. Spiritually, this alignment is believed to cause a powerful shift in cosmic energies, often linked to introspection, karmic release and spiritual transformation.

The next Total Lunar Eclipse will occur from March 2 to March 3, 2026, and will be visible in Eastern Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, South America, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, the Indian Ocean, the Arctic, and Antarctica.

