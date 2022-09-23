Solar Eclipse occurs when the New Moon comes between the Sun and the Earth, which causes the blockage of the Sun's rays to the life-sustaining planet. However, the Moon's shadow is not big enough to cover the whole world, so the shadow remains limited to a specific area which keeps on changing due to the constant motion of the Moon and the Earth. While most eclipses are covered partially, other types of eclipses also occur in space. A total solar eclipse casts the whole shadow as it occurs when the Moon entirely obscures the disk of the Sun. Meanwhile, partial and annular eclipses witness only a part of the Sun covered by the Moon. The upcoming Solar Eclipse of October 25, 2022, is the partial solar eclipse, also called Surya Grahan in Hindi, that will occur in the polar regions of the Earth when the centre of the Moon's shadow will miss the Earth. Below, get complete details about the October 25, 2022, Partial Solar Eclipse. Know more about the places it will be visible with the estimated timings.

What is a Partial Solar Eclipse?

A partial solar eclipse happens when the Moon does not engulf the whole surface area of the Sun. Only half or even a part of the Sun's disk is covered by the Moon, which results in a partial solar eclipse. During this rare astronomical event, the Sun, the Earth and the Moon are not aligned in a perfectly straight line, due to which only the Moon casts the outer part of its shadow, the penumbra. From the Earth, it looks like the Moon takes a bite out of the Sun during a partial solar eclipse. Solar Eclipse April 2022 FAQs: Why Does an Eclipse Occur? How Many Solar Eclipses Will Occur This Year? Everything You Need To Know About ‘Surya Grahan’

Surya Grahan Timings

The solar eclipse or Surya Grahan will begin on October 25, 2022, at 08:58 am UTC (02:28 pm IST) and will go on till 1:00 pm UTC (06:32 pm IST) on the same day. The maximum eclipse will occur around 11:00 am UTC (04:30 pm IST) on that day.

Places to Witness Solar Eclipse of October 25

The solar eclipse of October 25, 2022, will be visible from Europe, Western Siberia, Central Asia, the Ural Mountains, Western Asia, and the northeast of Africa. The maximum phase of this eclipse will be witnessed in the West Siberian Plain in Russia.

Remember that it is believed that looking at the Sun directly during a solar eclipse can lead to total eye damage. Therefore, be careful and use indirect techniques to view the partial solar eclipse of October 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2022 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).