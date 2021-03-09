It will be close to a month since NASA’s latest Mars rover, Perseverance landed on the Martian surface at Jezero crater, as a part of the US agency’s exploration program on the red planet. Ever since its landing, the perseverance rover has been sending pictures from the red planet's surface to give science enthusiasts on Earth a closer and clearer look. While the Mars perseverance rover is on its way to scout for a spot to drop off helicopter ingenuity, it shared another picture of the Martian surface and its latest location. In fact, you can track where the Mars perseverance rover is currently located. How? In this article, we will tell you how!

NASA’s latest Mars rover has covered quite a distance and left about 230 feet (70 meters) of wheel tracks behind it, as it looks for a spot to drop off the helicopter ingenuity before beginning its science operations. Mars rover mission includes Perseverance and the small robotic helicopter ingenuity. The official Twitter handle of NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover has shared a pic of the Martian surface, captured by the rover, along with its latest location. “I’ve continued driving to scout a spot where I’ll drop off the Mars Helicopter, if the area gets certified as a flight zone. So far, about 230 feet (70 meters) of wheel tracks behind me,” reads the tweet caption.

Here's the Tweet:

I’ve continued driving to scout a spot where I’ll drop off the Mars Helicopter, if the area gets certified as a flight zone. So far, about 230 feet (70 meters) of wheel tracks behind me. See my latest location: https://t.co/uPsKFhW17J pic.twitter.com/tlPvnlK8Qt — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) March 8, 2021

How to Locate the Perseverance?

The Perseverance Rover landed on the Jezero Crater, where scientists have found carbonates, clays and other minerals that likely require liquid water to form. These deposits may hold the evidence of any life that could have emerged in the ancient liquid surface waters of Mars. The Perseverance Rover is currently at the Belva. NASA’s Mars 2020 mission perseverance rover’s official website, includes a live location link with a map. Users can scroll and pan around the map to see the latest location and traverse the Mars perseverance rover path at the Jezero crater. You can click HERE to check out the rover’s location on the red planet. The map comprises two layers—a grayscale Jezero crater map and a true colour base map.

NASA perseverance will investigate an astrobiological relevant ancient environment on Mars and investigate its surface geological process and history, including assessing its past habitability and the possibility of past life on the Red Planet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2021 11:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).