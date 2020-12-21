Tonight's night sky witnessed an amazing celestial activity, a truly rare Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. The two planets shone bright to appear as one and form a Christmas Star visible to those on Earth. Pictures of this rare Jupiter Saturn conjunction have been shared online and people seem to can't get enough. Some have shared video clips, offering a closer view of the two planets coming up close! So if you have missed out on watching the Winter Solstice Great Conjunction of 2020, worry not, as we bring you videos of the same celestial activity. Several channels even held live streaming of the entire event.

Jupiter and Saturn have a great conjunction every 20 years, what makes today's one extremely rare is it occurrence on the day of Winter Solstice. Since This year it’s the closest the planets have been since 1623. According to NASA, it's the ‘greatest’ of all great conjunctions between the two planets. It is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime event and stargazers were excited to watch it. While some relied on live-streaming and stargazing apps, others zoomed in as much as possible to catch both the planets in their frame. Videos of the Great Conjunction are shared online among the many beautiful pictures. Ahead of this conjunction, Jupiter, Saturn and Moon formed a triangle in the night sky last month.

Check Videos of Jupiter Saturn Great Conjunction:

At The Moment of Conjunction

Jupiter and Saturn Just Little Apart

A Zoomed Look Into The Conjunction

Here's Another View

Jupiter and Saturn Moving Along Their Path

Check Live Stream Video of Jupiter Saturn Great Conjunction:

Although not all of them are clear, it is difficult to capture the planets so far onto the smartphone devices. Those with telephoto lens or telescopes would get a clearer view of the planets coming close to form the Christmas star.

