Mumbai, April 06: Huge astronomical objects of all sizes can be found in space, though many have not yet been named. Asteroids are among them; according to NASA, they are relics from the early phases of the solar system's formation, which took place about 4.6 billion years ago.

They are primarily found in the central asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, but occasionally their orbits can send them closer to Earth. These rocky, airless bodies are mostly seen there. All over the solar system, they pass by or collide with other worlds, including Erath, occasionally. NASA Sends Lucy Mission To Seek Out Solar System’s ‘Fossils’.

Asteroid 2023 FM, which is currently travelling towards Earth and is predicted to make its closest pass today, has prompted a warning from NASA.

What is Asteroid 2023 FM?

Today, April 6, an asteroid known as 2023 FM is on course to strike Earth, according to a NASA warning. The space agency estimates that this asteroid will travel 3 million kilometres from the earth before making its closest approach. At a startling 56847 kilometres per hour, it is racing towards Earth.

Concerns Regarding Gigantic Asteroid

The enormous size of this asteroid is worrisome. Its 480-foot breadth makes it almost as large as a skyscraper.

Although a collision with Earth is not anticipated, a small change in the asteroid's trajectory caused by the Earth's gravitational pull could send it hurtling in that direction. However, there’s no reason to be concerned as NASA has already put its planetary defence strategy to the test with the DART Mission, protecting the world from rogue asteroids. Water on Asteroid Itokawa: Organic Materials Essential for Life on Earth Discovered for the First Time Ever on Surface of Space Rock.

Further, the Near-Earth Object impact danger is determined by the space agency’s new impact monitoring system, which employs the Sentry-Il algorithm. Moreover, the NEO Surveyor project, which will use a new orbiter to collect even more detailed data, is scheduled to launch in 2026 by the space agency.

