Mumbai, January 5: Qualcomm announced its powerful AI-powered chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 last year with powerful capability and next-gen features. After the success of these powerful chipsets, Qualcomm has announced another powerful chipset 'Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 Platform'. The new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 Platform will power the next generation of Mixed Reality (MR) and Virtual Reality (VR), offering groundbreaking on-device AI and visuals.

Qualcomm announced its new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 Platform on its official website, stating it will offer "thrilling virtual reality to high-fidelity mixed reality experience". The new Snapdragon chipset Qualcomm offers is a single-chip architecture optimised to provide "breathtaking visuals and intuitive interactions". Qualcomm said that the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 Platform is extremely power efficient and will not require an external battery pack.

Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 Features:

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 can support up to 3K by 3K Displays. Besides great visuals and on-device AI, the device supports 'Qualcomm FastConnect' for lag-free XR experiences. The device offers Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and Bluetooth 5.2 support with 60% higher throughput and 80% lower latency.

According to the report in Times of India, the new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 was announced by partnering with Samsung Electronics and Google. The new chipset features higher GPU frequency by 15% and higher CPU frequency by 20% than the previous mobile platform. According to the Times of India's report, the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 will support 12 concurrent cameras and on-device AI, allowing 3D reconstructions for natural interactions. The chipset powers 4.3K spatial computing at 90 frames per second.

The report mentioned that Inkang Song, VP and head of the technology strategy team at Samsung, said that the company is thrilled to partner with Qualcomm Technologies and Google in revolutionising the mobile industry. The VP of AR at Google announced that the company looks forward to working with Qualcomm Technologies and Samsung on the "future of immersive and spatial XR".

