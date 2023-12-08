Mumbai, December 8: Tata Group was announced to be the first Indian company to start manufacturing Apple iPhones in India and it the official deal between Tata Electronics and Wistron was revealed on October 27, 2023. According to the latest reports, the Tata Group plans to build "one of the biggest iPhone assembly plants in India." The reports said the company will construct this factory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu may employ over 50,000 people.

As per reports, Apple is set to start working on production in 2024, collaborating with Tata Group, and will likely introduce its new iPhone 16. The India-made iPhones also have a promising demand overseas, which may increase the export. The reported new plant will likely bolster the efforts of tech giant Apple to localise its supply chain and build a strong partnership with Tata Group. PM Narendra Modi Says India Achieved in a Few Years with Technology What Took Others a Generation.

Tata Group To Build Largest iPhone Assembly Plant at Hosur, Check More Details:

According to the latest reports, the new Tata Group factory at Hosur, Tamil Nadu will likely have 20 assembly lines, and the company recruit over 50,000 workers in the next two years. Further, the reports informed that the plant may be operational within 12 to 18 months. However, there is no official update from the company or any authoritative person on the subject. As of now, Taiwan-based Wistron Corp is one of the top three vendors for Apple in India.

As per reports, "Apple is diversifying its operations away from China" and working with manufacturing partners located in Thailand, Malaysia, and India. Tata has reportedly accelerated the hiring process at its Hosur facility. The company reportedly said it would launch 100 retail stores focusing on Apple products as it has already opened two stores in India and is gearing up to introduce three more stores in the future. Tata Group's new iPhone assembly plant will likely be mid-sized compared to other factories worldwide. However, it could be more significant than the current assembly plant of Wistron in India. Nissan Investigating Cyberattack That Targeted Its Systems in Australia and New Zealand.

Wistron Plant in India Capacity and Menpower:

As of now, Wistron has its assembly plant located in Kolar industrial area in Karnataka. It is among the three leading vendors associated with Apple in India. The Wistron plant currently has four assembly lines dedicated to producing iPhone 14. According to reports, the company employs around 10,000 to 15,000 people at its Kolar plant.

