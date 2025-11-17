Mumbai, November 17: Tata Consultancy Services has cut several jobs this year, and the Pune Labour Commissioner has now summoned the IT giant after multiple complaints were filed by an IT workers’ body. The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has accused TCS of carrying out “illegal terminations” and “unlawful layoffs”. The TCS layoffs have affected 12,000 employees, accounting for around 2% of its workforce.

The large-scale layoffs decision was criticised by several IT unions, including NITES, which filed complaints with the Labour Commissioner's Office in Pune. The hearing has been scheduled for 18 November 2025. NITES criticised TCS on Elon Musk's X platform, stating that it had received numerous complaints from employees.

TCS Accused by NITES Over "Illegal" Layoffs

NITES posted on X: “Over the past several months, NITES has received a large number of complaints from TCS employees across various locations regarding abrupt terminations, forced resignations, denial of statutory dues, and coercive employment practices. After reviewing the grievances and supporting documents, NITES assisted the affected employees in filing formal complaints before the competent authority.”

The IT employees' union added that initial proceedings by the Labour Commissioner reinforced that every employer is legally bound to follow due process and must not act in violation of the law. NITES urged employees who experienced wrongful termination, forced resignation, unfair treatment, non-payment of dues, or any other issues to seek its support, stating that it would provide legal protection.

According to reports, NITES listed several employees in the complaint who were affected by the TCS layoffs, citing provisions requiring employers to follow statutory processes.

