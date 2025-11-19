Mumbai, 19 November: Tata Consultancy Services has been in the headlines since it announced mass layoffs of about 12,000 employees. A new incident has been reported involving an employee who had been working for 14 years at the tech giant but was told to accept severance pay or face termination. The individual, who held 29 years of cumulative experience, was allegedly forced by TCS HR to resign while awaiting surgery during his approved medical leave.

The experienced senior employee was offered a 10-month severance package or threatened with dismissal. TCS layoffs have been criticised by labour unions and described as harsh on employees. NITES (Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate) reportedly called the job cuts illegal and filed multiple complaints with the Pune Labour Commissioner, who subsequently summoned the tech giant. TRAI Mandates 1600-Series Numbers for Banks, Financial Services and Insurance Firms To Curb Spam and Fraudulent Calls.

TCS Layoffs Affect Senior Employee With 14 Years’ Experience

According to a report by Financial Express, TCS announced multiple rounds of layoffs in 2025, which led to the reduction of nearly 12,000 employees—around 2% of its workforce. The report highlighted that the layoffs were driven by the IT giant’s shift towards AI (artificial intelligence) and automation. Amid the job cuts, the global workforce of Tata Consultancy Services dropped to 5,94,314 in Q2 FY2026.

The senior IT professional affected by the layoffs was working on an important project at TCS when HR informed him of his termination. The report stated that the man was offered a reduced severance package. Some claimed that the company had publicly promised to offer two years’ compensation for staff with over 10 years’ experience; however, it allegedly settled on only 10 months’ severance, according to FITE (Forum for Information Technology Employees).

The layoffs at TCS have affected thousands of employees, and many individuals were forced to quit the company. The forum further claimed that the Tata Consultancy Services layoffs raised significant questions, such as how many employees were forced to resign, how many actually received the compensation TCS claimed, and how many victims were medically vulnerable. Tesla To Ramp Up Its India Presence With the Launch of Its 1st Full-Fledged Gurugram Centre This Month, Marking a Major Step in Expanding Volumes.

FITE posted on X calling for an SIT (Special Investigation Team) to probe the forced TCS terminations and provide justice to the employees, as some were allegedly pressured by the company to resign during medical conditions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Financial Express Report), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

