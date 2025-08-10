Mumbai, August 10: TCS layoffs have sparked a controversy across the tech industry. Tata Consultancy Services announced a new bench policy and its plan to cut 12,000 jobs this year. These announcements were early linked to the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI). It was reported that TCS layoffs signaled AI-driven transformation in the USD 283 billion outsourcing sector. The report mentioned that the massive job cuts could start a trend that could lead to the elimination of half a million jobs.

According to a recent social media post, a fresher claimed that TCS forced him to resign in 15 minutes. He said it was a few days back when the HR sent him an email to discuss his project allocation. Initially, he said he did not give much thought to the meeting to be serious. He said, "... it was normal to have these meetings.' In the reply, the Reddit user shared his experience and how TCS HR behaved with him to lay him off. TCS Layoffs: Employees’ Unions Urge IT Company To Withdraw Layoff Plans After It Announced 12,000 Job Cuts, Advise Staff Against Resigning Under Pressure.

TCS Employee Claimed Layoffs Affected Over 80,000 People

TCS Layoffs | Reddit Post by Laid Off Fresher (Photo Credits: Reddit)

TCS HR Laid Me Off in 15 Minutes, Switched Off My Phone, and Claimed a Fresher

A Reddit user , 'Gigacat01,' posted on the platform that HR called him into a meeting room and told him to switch off his phone. The user said, "He straight away told me to either resign immediately in front of him or face termination with a negative release letter and no pay." The Tata Consultancy Services HR said he would get three months of pay and 'no negativity' in his release letter. The HR asked the employee to write "personal reasons" for resigning from the company.

The Reddit user posted, " I already had a project allocation lined up, but he totally shut it off, saying that my profile is blocked by RMG and there's no need for a digital candidate in the region. Why did they even hire me?" Further, he said four more freshers from his batch resigned, too. One of the freshers began crying hearing his dismissal, but "HR did not let him leave the room with those tears". Microsoft Layoffs: CEO Satya Nadella Sends Memo to Employees, Explains What Led to Massive Job Cuts in 2025.

TCS Layoffs Affected More Than 80,000 Employees, Claimed Reddit User

The Reddit user further said that he thought about saying something, but he could not do anything being a fresher with no connection. He got scared while resigning, and all he could do was decide. The fresher said, "He didn't even let me call my father." The Reddit user further claimed, "In the news, they are stating 12k, mostly senior employees. But the real number might be more than 80k. They aren't counting resignations."

