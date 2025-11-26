New Delhi, November 26: HP Inc is reportedly planning to lay off its employees as part of a global restructuring effort. The HP job cuts could impact nearly 6,000 employees. As per reports, the company aims to streamline its operations while shifting more focus toward artificial intelligence (AI). The job cuts are said to be targeted to improve product development, customer satisfaction, and boost productivity.

As per a report of Reuters, HP is expected to lay off between 4,000 and 6,000 positions globally by fiscal year 2028 as part of a long-term restructuring plan to streamline its business operations and accelerate the use of AI. The strategy reportedly focuses on boosting the company’s position in a rapidly evolving tech landscape. HP previously laid off around 1,000 to 2,000 employees in February, as part of the restructuring plan. Apple Layoffs: iPhone Maker Eliminates Small Number of Key Sales Roles To Strengthen Its Customer Engagement Efforts, Says Report.

HP CEO Enrique Lores has reportedly said that teams involved in product development, internal operational functions, and customer support are likely to be among the most affected by the upcoming layoffs. Lores noted, "We expect this initiative will create $1 billion in gross run rate savings over three years." The growing push among major tech companies to expand their AI infrastructure has led to rising costs for dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND chips. These two widely used memory chips are seeing price hikes due to high competition in the server market. Amazon Layoffs 2025: E-Commerce Giant Cuts 14,000 Jobs This Year Despite Soaring Profits, Around 4,700 Form Multiple US States.

Lores mentioned that HP anticipates the effects to become more visible in the second half of fiscal 2026, which could include further price hikes. HP CEO added that the company has sufficient inventory to sustain operations during the first half of the year. Lores said, "We are taking a prudent approach to our guide for the second half, while at the same time implementing aggressive actions like qualifying lower cost suppliers, reducing memory configurations and taking price actions."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

