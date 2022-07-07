Tecno Mobile has launchedthe Spark 8P smartphone today in India under the Spark 8 Series. The Tecno Spark 8 Series comprises Tecno Spark 8C, Spark Go 2022, and Spark 8 Pro models. The handset was launched in Philippines in November last year, and now, it has made its way to the Indian market. Tecno Spark 8C Now Available For Sale in India via Amazon.

Tecno Spark 8P is priced at Rs 10,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB model. In terms of specifications, it features a 6.6-inch FHD+ waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Introducing #TECNOSpark8P, #IndiasLatestBigShot with mesmerizing features 50MP Triple Rear Camera 7GB RAM 6.6'' FHD+ Display MediaTek Helio G85 Processor Now available at your nearest retail stores only for ₹ 10,999/-.#TECNO #TECNOMobile #TECNOSpark8P pic.twitter.com/3Od8z0LQOm — TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) July 7, 2022

For photography, the smartphone comes equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP depth camera and a VGA lens. Upfront, there is an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W flash charging support.

