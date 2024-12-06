Mumbai, December 6: TECNO has launched two of its new foldable smartphones, TECNO Phantom V Fold 2 and TECNO Phantom V Flip 2, launched in India. These new foldable phones improve upon the old Phantom V series, offering better specification and features. TECNO's Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 fall under the "most affordable foldable smartphone" category.

TECNO's new foldable models come with two displays - one main and another secondary with quick access to some functions. Since there are very few models in the affordable foldable series, it will have to compete with others including OnePlus Open, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Flip Series, etc. Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Launch on December 12 in India; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Vivo X200 Series Smartphones

TECNO Phantom V Fold 2, TECNO Phantom V Flip 2 Specifications and Features

TECNO's new Phantom V Fold 2 offers 7.85-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 6.42 large AMOLED cover display with FHD+ resolution. The TECNO Phantom V Flip 2 has 6.9-inch AMOLED LTPO primary 120Hz display. It gets a smaller 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display. The Fold has triple 50 MP rear camera and dual 32MP selfie cameras. The Flip comes with 2 dual 50 MP rear camera and 32 MP single selfie camera.

TECNO Phantom V Fold 2 is powered by a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chip and the TECNO Phantom V Flip 2 comes with MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor. The Phantom V Fold 2 comes with 5,700mAh battery that supports maximum 70W fast-charging and 15 wireless charging. The Phantom V Flip 2 gets a 4,720mAh battery and 70W fast wired and 15W wireless charging. iQOO 13 Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From iQOO.

TECNO Phantom V Fold 2, TECNO Phantom V Flip 2 Prices

TECNO Phantom V Fold 2 price starts in India from INR 79,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. TECNO Phantom V Flip 2 is launched at INR 34,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. In the similar price segment, only two models are available in the market - Motorola Razr 50 starting at INR 64,999 and Infinix Zero Flip at INR 49,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2024 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).