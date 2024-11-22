New Delhi, November 22: TECNO has launched the TECNO POP 9 in India to provide an affordable smartphone option for budget-conscious customers. The TECNO POP 9 comes with features that is expected to appeal to everyday needs. The smartphone offers a balance of performance and features. The new budget-friendly 4G smartphone is powered by a MediaTek processor and comes with security updates.

The TECNO POP 9 features a punch hole display and comes in three color options, which include Glittery White, Lime Green, and Startrail Black. The smartphone also boasts a slim and design. After launching the Tecno Pop 9 5G in September 2024, the company has now introduced the 4G version of the Tecno Pop 9. The TECNO POP 9 is priced at INR 6,999 in India. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon starting on November 26, 2024.

TECNO POP 9 4G Specifications and Features

The TECNO POP 9 is powered by India's first MediaTek Helio G50 processor. The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. The TECNO POP 9 runs on the Android 14 Go Edition with HiOS 14. The TECNO POP 9 comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery. As per multiple reports, the smartphone supports 15W fast charging, although a 10W charger is included in the box.

TECNO POP 9 features a 13Mp rear camera. The company claims 3 years of lag-free experience. The smartphone offers dual stereo speakers. The smartphone is equipped with multiple connectivity options, including Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IR sensor. Additionally, users can expect two years of security updates. TECNO POP 9 comes with an IP54 rating to protect against dust and water splash.

