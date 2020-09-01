New Delhi, Sep 1: Going aggressive on pricing ahead of the festive season, TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand of Transsion Holdings, on Tuesday launched a new smartphone with 5,000mAh battery in its popular SPARK series at Rs 6,499.

TECNO said that the new smartphone, SPARK Go 2020, will be available on Flipkart from September 7 to cater to the entertainment needs of "aspirational Bharat".

BIGB IS HERE! 😁 Aapki zindagi ko blockbuster banaane aa gaya hai SPARK GO 2020! ⚡ Sale starts on Flipkart, 7th September at 12pm. Check it out: https://t.co/tKMP82owzl pic.twitter.com/VWgOPZZIDO — TecnoMobileInd (@TecnoMobileInd) September 1, 2020

The phone features a 6.52-inch dot notch display with 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 13MP Artificial Intelligence-powered dual rear camera. The device sports an audio-sharing feature that enables users to connect two Bluetooth earphones or three Bluetooth speakers simultaneously.

Tecno SPARK Go 2020 (Photo Credits: Tecno India)

"We are confident that SPARK Go 2020, with its strong play in the battery, display and camera departments at an unmatched price point, will continue SPARK series' stellar run and live up to our consumers' expectations," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Transsion India, said in a statement. "The launch of the SPARK Go Plus earlier changed the game in the entertainment department, and SPARK Go 2020 will keep this momentum going."

Tecno SPARK Go 2020 (Photo Credits: Tecno India)

TECNO claimed that with its massive battery, SPARK Go 2020 provides a standby time of 36 days, calling time of 27 hours, web browsing for 19 hours, music playback for 145 hours, video playback of 21 hours and game playing of 14 hours. The dual rear camera on SPARK Go 2020 features 4X zoom, PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus), dual flashlight and AI lens for an enhanced smartphone photography experience.

Tecno SPARK Go 2020 (Photo Credits: Tecno India)

The camera is also equipped with 18 auto scene detection modes, bokeh effect, AI beauty mode and AI portrait mode. It sports an 8MP selfie camera with a F2.0 aperture and a micro slit front flash with adjustable brightness. The phone brings smart security features consisting face unlock and smart fingerprint with 0.2-seconds fast unlock.

One can perform functions like accepting and rejecting calls, clicking pictures and dismissing alarms with the smart fingerprint sensor, TECNO said. The device houses a 2GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage and runs on a Helio A20 1.8Ghz processor. The smartphone brings in the brand promise of free one-time screen replacement, and one-month extended warranty (12+1 month). The new device is available in two colour variants - Ice Jadeite and Aqua Blue. TECNO recently celebrated the achievement of five million customer base in India

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2020 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).