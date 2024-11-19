Seoul, November 19: The global messaging service Telegram has designated an officer in charge of protecting underage users from illicit content amid criticism over its passive response against sexually exploitative materials circulating on the platform, South Korea's media regulator said on Tuesday.

The Korea Communications Commission (KCC) said Telegram made the designation and set up an email account as a hotline at its request. The KCC did not provide details about the child protection officer, Yonhap news agency reported. Telegram has also vowed to sternly respond to the distribution of illicit content or copyright violations on its platform, according to the KCC. X NFL Portal: Elon Musk’s Platform Launches Portal Dedicated to National Football League Portal To Provide All Details at Once Place.

The move came as the government announced earlier this month its plan to strengthen regulations on domestic and foreign platform operators after a series of pornography targeting young women on Telegram has sparked public outrage. The number of deepfake sex crime cases reported to the police increased over fourfold to 964 cases as of October this year, compared with 180 cases in the whole of 2023.

In September, Telegram set up a hotline with South Korea's police and the Korea Communications Standards Commission. "Telegram has garnered a big user base and brand awareness in South Korea, and for the platform to continue its growth here, it should build trust with the community and its users," Kim Tae-kyu, acting chief of the KCC, said in a statement. WhatsApp Privacy Policy Case: Competition Commission Slaps INR 213 Crore Penalty on Meta for Misusing WhatsApp Data.

"As Telegram has pledged, we hope it fulfils its social responsibility by actively preventing deepfake pornography and other illicit content from circulating on its service." Other platform operators, including internet portal operator Naver and Meta, which operates Instagram and Facebook, will also be obliged to devise measures to respond to the distribution of such materials on their platforms.

