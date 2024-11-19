Elon Musk's X platform introduced the "NFL Portal," which will offer dedicated content feed, live scores, current standings, and other states- everything a National Football League fan would need. The platform said it launched a new venture to "supercharge NFL fandom on X". This new initiative is set to provide the fans with the ultimate "second-screen experience" of the National Football League. The platform said, "This new feature will bring fans even closer to all the NFL action in the largest stadium in the world." Fans Share November 19 Memes As They Relive India's Heartbreaking Loss to Australia in ODI World Cup 2023 Final.

X Launches NFL Portal to Supercharging Fandom of National Football League on Platform

