Terraform Labs, Singapore-Based Crypto Blockchain Company Files for Bankruptcy in US Following Collapse of Its Cryptocurrencies in 2022

Terraform Labs has now confirmed its Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing, saying it is “a strategic step that will enable it to continue its operations and support litigation pending in Singapore and US litigation involving the Securities and Exchange Commission.”

Technology IANS| Jan 22, 2024 04:31 PM IST
A+
A-
Terraform Labs, Singapore-Based Crypto Blockchain Company Files for Bankruptcy in US Following Collapse of Its Cryptocurrencies in 2022
Representational Purpose Only (Photo Credits: Pexels)

San Francisco, January 22: Singapore-based crypto blockchain company Terraform Labs has filed for bankruptcy in the US following the collapse of its cryptocurrencies in 2022. The company’s digital assets TerraUSD (UST) and Luna had collapsed and wiped out at least $40 billion in the company’s market value in May 2022. In February 2023, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged Terraform Labs and its founder Do Hyeong Kwon with orchestrating a multi-billion dollar crypto asset securities fraud.

Terraform Labs has now confirmed its Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing, saying it is “a strategic step that will enable it to continue its operations and support litigation pending in Singapore and US litigation involving the Securities and Exchange Commission.” Terraform Labs’ current estimated assets and liabilities range from $100 million to $500 million. OpenAI Bans Bot Developer for Mimicking US Democratic Presidential Hopeful Rep Dean Phillips.

“The Terra community and ecosystem have shown unprecedented resilience in the face of adversity, and this action is necessary to allow us to continue working toward our collective goals while resolving the legal challenges that remain outstanding,” said Chris Amani, CEO of Terraform Labs. Social Media Use Is Associated With Risk for People With Highly Materialistic Mindset, Can Increase Stress and Unhappiness in Them by Scrolling Down Other’s Post: Report.

A court in Montenegro last November approved extradition of Do Kwon, the cryptocurrency entrepreneur behind the crash of TerraUSD and Luna, to either South Korea or the US. Kwon was arrested in the country in March last year after being caught at the airport with fake documents. Kwon faces multiple counts of fraud charged by US federal prosecutors, in addition to an ongoing investigation in South Korea.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2024 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Bankruptcy Crypto Firm Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency Firm Terraform Labs Terraform Labs Bankruptcy ts_blk">
Terraform Labs, Singapore-Based Crypto Blockchain Company Files for Bankruptcy in US Following Collapse of Its Cryptocurrencies in 2022
Representational Purpose Only (Photo Credits: Pexels)

San Francisco, January 22: Singapore-based crypto blockchain company Terraform Labs has filed for bankruptcy in the US following the collapse of its cryptocurrencies in 2022. The company’s digital assets TerraUSD (UST) and Luna had collapsed and wiped out at least $40 billion in the company’s market value in May 2022. In February 2023, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged Terraform Labs and its founder Do Hyeong Kwon with orchestrating a multi-billion dollar crypto asset securities fraud.

Terraform Labs has now confirmed its Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing, saying it is “a strategic step that will enable it to continue its operations and support litigation pending in Singapore and US litigation involving the Securities and Exchange Commission.” Terraform Labs’ current estimated assets and liabilities range from $100 million to $500 million. OpenAI Bans Bot Developer for Mimicking US Democratic Presidential Hopeful Rep Dean Phillips.

“The Terra community and ecosystem have shown unprecedented resilience in the face of adversity, and this action is necessary to allow us to continue working toward our collective goals while resolving the legal challenges that remain outstanding,” said Chris Amani, CEO of Terraform Labs. Social Media Use Is Associated With Risk for People With Highly Materialistic Mindset, Can Increase Stress and Unhappiness in Them by Scrolling Down Other’s Post: Report.

A court in Montenegro last November approved extradition of Do Kwon, the cryptocurrency entrepreneur behind the crash of TerraUSD and Luna, to either South Korea or the US. Kwon was arrested in the country in March last year after being caught at the airport with fake documents. Kwon faces multiple counts of fraud charged by US federal prosecutors, in addition to an ongoing investigation in South Korea.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2024 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Bankruptcy Crypto Firm Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency Firm Terraform Labs Terraform Labs Bankruptcy
You might also like
Bitcoin Approval in US: Spot Bitcoin ETFs To Follow Footsteps of Gold ETFs in Long Run, Say Experts
Technology

Bitcoin Approval in US: Spot Bitcoin ETFs To Follow Footsteps of Gold ETFs in Long Run, Say Experts
Bitcoin Approval News: US Securities and Exchange Commission Finally Approves First Ever ‘Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Product’ Shares
Technology

Bitcoin Approval News: US Securities and Exchange Commission Finally Approves First Ever ‘Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Product’ Shares
Bitcoin Approval News: US Securities and Exchange Commission Finally Approves First Ever ‘Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Product’ Shares
Technology

Bitcoin Approval News: US Securities and Exchange Commission Finally Approves First Ever ‘Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Product’ Shares
Crypto Phishing Scam: Cryptocurrency Malware ‘Wallet Drainers’ Steals USD 295 Million Cryptocurrency From 324,000 Users in 2023, Says Report
Technology

Crypto Phishing Scam: Cryptocurrency Malware ‘Wallet Drainers’ Steals USD 295 Million Cryptocurrency From 324,000 Users in 2023, Says Report
Crypto Theft Declines: Hackers Stole Nearly USD 2 Billion in 2023, Down From Previous Year’s USD 3.8 Billion Peak: Report
Technology

Crypto Theft Declines: Hackers Stole Nearly USD 2 Billion in 2023, Down From Previous Year’s USD 3.8 Billion Peak: Report
Trending Stories
Google Trends Google Trends
Aajtak
100K+ searches
Arun Yogiraj
50K+ searches
Bayern Munich
20K+ searches
Mira Road news
20K+ searches
News Today
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot