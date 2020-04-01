Uber Launches UberMedic 24/7 Service in India To Transport Frontline Healthcare Workers & Help Contain The Spread of COVID-19

Uber suspends services in Mumbai (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi: To help contain the spread of COVID-19 in India, ride-hailing giant Uber said on Tuesday that it has launched a new service, UberMedic, to transport frontline healthcare workers. Uber, Ola to Suspend Services in Delhi from Mar 23-31.

"Uber is providing a new service, UberMedic, to transport frontline healthcare workers and help the government contain the spread of COVID-19 in India," Pradeep Parameswaran, President, Uber India and South Asia, said in a statement. "Working closely with a network of hospitals and leveraging our global experience and technology, UberMedic allows hospitals to easily and reliably arrange transportation for doctors and other health workers to and from their homes as well as to healthcare facilities," Parameswaran said. "We hope that this 24/7 dedicated service gives hospitals and their healthcare workers the flexibility to provide optimal healthcare," Uber said in a statement.

"UberMedic is designed to ensure that all healthcare workers who need to be mobile have a reliable and efficient way of getting around. Uber said it will facilitate top-rated drivers and dedicated cars to the hospitals through its platform. Keeping the safety of drivers in mind, and in line with the government advisory, it will work with partner hospitals to provide drivers with personal protective equipment (PPE), including hand sanitisers, gloves, disinfectant sprays and face masks. The drivers will be well-trained in COVID-19 related safety protocols, such as not allowing riders to sit in the front passenger seat, Uber said."

"We will also provide dedicated phone support to our riders who use this service," it added.