UK Discards the Decentralised Approach for Its COVID-19 Contact Tracing App Proposed by Apple-Google

London, April 29: The UK has decided not to use the framework proposed by tech giants Apple and Google for its NHS coronavirus contact tracing app. Despite privacy and security concerns, NHSX, the digital arm of the country's health organisation, is creating a centralised app, Mail Online reported on Tuesday. The framework proposed by Apple and Google is a decentralised one, meaning that the tracking information will not be stored in a central server. Google Meet App Is Used by 3 Million People Daily; Confirms CEO Sundar Pichai.

NHSX in a blog over the weekend said that it has prioritised security and privacy in all stages of the app's development, starting with the initial design, and user testing. Apple and Google have also offered their expertise to help NHSX build its own app.

"We have drawn on expertise from across government and industry to review our design and help test the app," NHSX said in the blog. "We are working with Apple and Google on their welcome support for tracing apps around the world," it added.

In an unprecedented collaboration earlier this month, Google and Apple announced their decision to pull their expertise for tracking COVID-19 spread with the help of smartphones. They said that their Bluetooth-driven exposure notification system to enable iOS and Android phones trace the spread of coronavirus is completely safe. Apple Reportedly Working on Its Upcoming Foldable iPhones & iPads With Flexible Batteries; Patent Filed.

The NHS in Britain is facing questions as to why it needed to have its own framework for coronavirus contact tracing app. The NHS app is likely to be rolled out in two to three weeks, said the report. But before that the app is rolled out, it will be tested in a trial with a small number of people.