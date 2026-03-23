Mumbai, March 23: Vivo has officially confirmed the launch of its latest flagship tablet, the Vivo Pad 6 Pro, scheduled for March 30 in China. The unveiling will take place alongside the debut of the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300s smartphones, marking a significant update to the company’s high-end hardware portfolio. Following its initial showcase at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the device is being positioned as a premium tool for professional productivity.

The upcoming tablet features a 13.2-inch 4K True Color display designed to support Dolby Vision, aiming to provide high-fidelity visuals for both creative work and media consumption. To align with its professional branding, Vivo is integrating PC-grade software directly into the ecosystem, including WPS Office and CapCut Professional Edition. These additions suggest a strategic shift toward capturing users who require desktop-level functionality in a mobile form factor. OPPO Find X9 Ultra Launch Announced, Coming in April.

Vivo Pad 6 Pro Specifications and Performance

Under the hood, the Vivo Pad 6 Pro is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. This hardware choice places the tablet at the top of the performance spectrum, capable of handling intensive tasks such as 4K video editing and complex multitasking. Reports also indicate that the display may support a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, ensuring fluid navigation and low-latency stylus input.

In terms of endurance, the device reportedly carries a significant battery upgrade with a capacity of approximately 13,000mAh, an increase from the 12,050mAh cell found in previous iterations. Charging speeds are anticipated to fall between 80W and 90W, allowing for rapid power recovery despite the large battery size. The camera setup remains functional for its category, featuring a 13-megapixel rear sensor and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera optimized for video conferencing. OnePlus 15T With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and 7,500mAh Battery Set for China Launch on March 24.

While the initial launch is focused on the Chinese market, the presence of the Vivo Pad 6 Pro at MWC earlier this year has fueled speculation regarding an international release. Vivo has not yet confirmed specific dates or pricing for regions outside of China. However, the inclusion of global productivity software suggests that a broader rollout may be planned in the coming months.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).