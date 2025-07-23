New Delhi, July 23: Vivo T4R 5G is expected to launch soon in India. The company recently launched Vivo X Fold5 and Vivo X200 FE in India. Vivo X200 FE comes with a sleek and compact design, whereas the Vivo X Fold5 is a flagship foldable smartphone, which comes with advanced specifications and features. Vivo T4R 5G is likely to launch by the end of July, possibly following the launch of the iQOO Z10R 5G.

Vivo T4R 5G is expected to be an affordable smartphone for budget-conscious users. The official price and specifications will be announced at the launch, but several details have already started to appear online before its debut. Early reports suggest that the smartphone may come with a slim design, which might measure 7.39mm of thickness. As per reports, Vivo T4R 5G price in India is likely to come between INR 15,000 and INR 20,000. The smartphone is said to be available for purchase on Flipkart following its official launch. Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know All About the Latest Realme Smartphone Launched in India.

Vivo T4R 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

Vivo is preparing to expand its T4 series in India with the launch of the Vivo T4R 5G smartphone. The upcoming smartphone will join the existing models in the series, which include the Vivo T4, Vivo T4x, Vivo T4 Ultra, and Vivo T4 Lite. As per reports, Vivo T4R 5G could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. Moto G86 Power Launch Confirmed on July 30, 2025, Coming With 6,720mAh Battery and MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Chip; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

The smartphone may come with 12GB of RAM. The device will feature a quad-curved display. The Vivo T4R 5G might feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor along with a 32MP front camera. The Vivo T4R 5G is tipped to arrive with IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone is also rumoured to run on Android 15.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2025 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).