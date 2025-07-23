The Moto G86 Power launch date is confirmed for India on July 30, 2025. The upcoming Motorola smartphone will be available on Flipkart and the official website in the following colour options: PANTONE Golden Cypress, PANTONE Cosmic Sky, and PANTONE Spellbound. The company has confirmed that Moto G86 Power will have 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 15 OS, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip and 6,720mAh battery with 33W TurboPower charging. Moto G86 Power will launch a 6.7-inch AMOLED Super HD (2712 x 1220) display with HDR10+ support, 4,500 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will weigh 198 grams, have an IP68/IP69 rating, a Type-C port and Bluetooth 5.4. It will have a 50MP main, an 8MP ultrawide and a 32MP selfie camera. Moto G86 Power price in India could be under INR 20,000. Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know All About the Latest Realme Smartphone Launched in India.

Moto G86 Power Coming on July 30, 2025 in India

Introducing Golden Cypress, Cosmic Sky, and Spellbound—three stunning shades that bring the moto g86 POWER to life in signature style. Launching July 30th on Flipkart, https://t.co/YA8qpSXba4, and leading retail stores.#MotoG86Power#PowerToDoAll — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) July 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)