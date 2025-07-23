New Delhi, July 23: Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G is launched today in India. Realme has expanded its Narzo lineup with the launch of the new entry-level Narzo 80 Lite 4G smartphone in India. The device is equipped with a Unisoc chipset and runs on the Android 15 OS. The smartphone brings essential specifications and features at an affordable price point.

The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G is available in two colour options, which are Beach Gold and Obsidian Black. It comes with the Smart Touch feature and includes the brand's NEXT AI technology. The smartphone also offers ArmorShell Protection and includes Military-Grade Shock Resistance for protection. iPhone 17 Series Price, Specifications and Features Leaked Ahead of Launch; Here’s Everything To Know About Upcoming Apple’s iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G Specifications and Features

The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G features a 6.74-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. It is powered by the UNISOC T7250 processor and comes in two storage variants, which include 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The smartphone includes a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The rear camera of the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G supports Photo Mode, Video Mode, Night Mode, Professional Mode, Portrait Mode, and Panorama shooting. Additional features include Slow Motion, Time-lapse, and more. Narzo 80 Lite 4G is equipped with a 6,300mAh battery, and the smartphone supports 15W VOOC fast charging capability. The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G runs on Realme UI based on Android 15. OnePlus Pad Lite Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Tablet of OnePlus Launched in India.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G Price in India

The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G price in India starts at INR 7,299 for the 4GB+64GB variant and INR 8,299 for the 6GB+128GB variant. With a coupon discount of INR 700, the net effective price goes to INR 6,599 and INR 7,599, respectively. The smartphone will go on sale starting from July 28 at 12 PM on Amazon and the official Realme website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2025 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).