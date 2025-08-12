New Delhi, August 12: Vivo V60 is launched today in India. The smartphone comes with advanced specifications and features. The Vivo V60 features a quad-curved display with smooth edges. It comes with slim bezels and includes a minimalist camera module design, which the company claims occupies less than 9% of the back panel. Vivo V60 price starts at INR 36,999 in India.

The Vivo V60 is available in three colour options, which include Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and Moonlight Blue. The latest smartphone from Vivo V series also integrates an "intelligent Anti-Mistouch" algorithm to ensure that every touch and control on the device is precise and responsive. POCO M7 Plus 5G Price Range, Key Specifications and Features Revealed Ahead of Launch on August 13, 2025; Check All Details Here.

Vivo V60 Specifications and Features

The Vivo V60 comes with a slim design with 0.75 cm of thickness. The V60 features a 6.77-inch display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers brightness levels, with 5,000 nits local peak brightness and 1,500 nits global peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. Additionally, it offers an India-exclusive "Wedding vLog" feature to help its users to easily create social media-ready content.

The rear camera setup of the Vivo V60 is equipped with a triple lens. It includes a 50MP ZEISS main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 50MP ZEISS super telephoto camera, and a 50MP front camera. It is also equipped with a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The Vivo V60 comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for resistance against dust and water. V60 is also equipped with NFC and an IR blaster. Vivo will provide the V60 with four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates. It features an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and runs on Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15. Redmi Note 15 Pro, Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus Launch Confirmed in China, Coming Soon With Quad-Curved OLED Display; Check Other Expected Specifications and Features.

Vivo V60 Price in India and Sale Details

Vivo V60 price in India starts at INR 36,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version is priced at INR 38,999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at INR 40,999. The V60 with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at INR 45,999. Pre-booking for the Vivo V60 starts today. The sale will begin on August 19, 2025 and the smartphone will be available for purchase through Vivo’s official website, Flipkart and Amazon.

