POCO M7 Plus 5G is confirmed to launch in India on August 13, 2025 (tomorrow) with a 7,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging and a higher 144Hz refresh rate display. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart. So far, POCO India has confirmed that its new M7 Plus 5G will be launched with a 6.9-inch large display with TUV Rheinland Triple certification for eye safety, 50MP primary camera, Bluetooth 5.1 Xiaomi HyperOS 2 based on the latest Android 15 and 4GB Ram with 128GB storage configuration, according to the Flipkart page. POCO M7 Plus 5G price will be kept under INR 15,000, and it will come with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor with a 4,80,000 AnTuTu score. The company will offer it in Midnight Black, Titan Grey and Green shades. Redmi Note 15 Pro, Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus Launch Confirmed in China, Coming Soon With Quad-Curved OLED Display; Check Other Expected Specifications and Features.

POCO M7 Plus 5G Launching Tomorrow; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Price Range Here

Unleash weekend power with the POCO M7 Plus 5G🚀 7000 mAh battery = non-stop adventures🔋 18W reverse charging powers your devices too. 🔄 Ready for anything, anytime. 💥 Launching tomorrow on Flipkart at 12 Noon. pic.twitter.com/kusqOWcW9Q — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)