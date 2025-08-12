Redmi Note 15 Pro series will be launched in China soon with "top-notch performance" and "build quality", according to a post made by Xiaomi's general manager of China marketing and Redmi brand. Redmi Note 15 Pro is expected to come with a quad-curved OLED screen with 1.5K resolution and a slim design. It could include a 50MP telephoto camera and a 50MP primary camera, and it comes with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings. Redmi Note 15 Pro is expected to run on the Snapdragon 7s series processors. It would likely support 90W fast-charging in China. Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus will offer BeiDou System satellite messaging support. Realme P4 Pro 5G Price Range, Specifications and Features Revealed Ahead of August 20 Launch of Realme P4 Series 5G; Check Details Here.

Realme Note 15 Pro Series Launching in China Soon

Official ✅ Redmi Note 15 Pro series is launching this month in China. pic.twitter.com/nSaLG1jBE4 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 12, 2025

