New Delhi, March 29: Vivo is set to expand its V-series lineup in India with the official launch of the Vivo V70 FE scheduled for April 2, 2026. The upcoming smartphone is positioned to compete in the premium mid-range segment, focusing on significant upgrades to battery capacity and camera hardware. According to latest reports and promotional teasers, the device will be unveiled through a digital livestream event starting at 12:00 PM IST.

The Vivo V70 FE enters a highly competitive market where consumer demand for high-resolution photography and long-lasting battery life remains a primary driver. This new addition follows the success of previous V-series models, which have traditionally prioritised slim aesthetics alongside camera-centric features. Realme Narzo 100 Lite India Launch Imminent; Check Leaked Specifications.

Vivo V70 FE Price in India (Expected)

Industry analysts suggest that the Vivo V70 FE will be priced between INR 30,000 and INR 35,000, depending on the RAM and storage configurations. At this price point, it will compete directly with established offerings from brands like Samsung and OnePlus.

The smartphone is expected to be available for purchase through Vivo’s official online store, major e-commerce platforms, and offline retail partner outlets across India shortly after the launch event.

Vivo V70 FE Specifications (Expected)

The standout feature of the Vivo V70 FE is its reported 7,000mAh battery, a substantial increase compared to the industry standard of 5,000mAh. This high-capacity cell is expected to support fast charging, though the exact wattage has not been officially confirmed. The device is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, ensuring 5G connectivity and efficient multitasking capabilities.

In terms of display, the smartphone is anticipated to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. This hardware configuration suggests that Vivo is targeting users who prioritise media consumption and gaming, alongside standard productivity tasks.

Photography remains a core focus for the V-series. The Vivo V70 FE is expected to house a 200MP primary rear sensor, marking a significant resolution milestone for the FE (Fan Edition) sub-brand. This sensor is likely to be accompanied by an ultra-wide lens and a macro or depth sensor to provide a versatile shooting experience. Realme 16 5G Price in India, Features and Specifications; Everything To Expect.

For front-facing photography, the device is rumoured to include a 50MP selfie camera. Vivo typically integrates various software-driven portrait modes and AI-based enhancements to appeal to social media enthusiasts.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).