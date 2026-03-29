Mumbai, March 29: Realme is set to expand its Narzo series in India with the upcoming launch of the Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G. This new addition marks a significant return for the "Lite" branding, which was noticeably absent during the previous Narzo 90 cycle. Positioned as an entry-level 5G device, the smartphone is expected to cater to budget-conscious consumers looking for modern connectivity without a premium price tag.

The handset features a refined design philosophy, expected to arrive in two sophisticated finishes: Thunder Black and Frost Silver. As a generational upgrade over the Narzo 80 Lite, the device focuses on providing a balanced user experience through improved efficiency and a versatile hardware array. Early reports suggest the brand has prioritised essential daily-driver features, ensuring that the transition to the 100-series offers a tangible step forward in mobile accessibility. Realme 16 5G Price in India, Features and Specifications; Everything To Expect.

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G is engineered to deliver reliable performance in the budget segment. It is expected to feature a high-refresh-rate display, likely a 120Hz panel, to ensure smooth scrolling and a responsive touch experience. Under the hood, the device is tipped to follow its predecessor’s lead by utilising a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 or similar 5G-enabled chipset. The smartphone will be powered by a high-capacity battery, potentially reaching 6,000mAh, to support extended usage cycles on a single charge.

On the software front, the Narzo 100 Lite 5G will ship with Android 16-based Realme UI out of the box. The camera system is expected to house a 32MP primary rear sensor and an 8MP front-facing camera for clear photography and video calls. Furthermore, the device is likely to retain an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, providing an added layer of durability for everyday environmental exposure. Vivo V70 FE Price in India Leaked Ahead of April 2 Launch.

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G Price in India (Expected)

According to industry leaks, the Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G will be available in three distinct memory configurations to suit various price points. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is expected to be priced near the INR 10,000 mark. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, along with the top-tier 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version, will likely scale up to INR 12,499. This pricing strategy mirrors the launch of previous Lite models, ensuring the Narzo 100 series remains a competitive option in the entry-level 5G market.

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