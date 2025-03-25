Beijing, March 25: The Vivo X200 Ultra has been anticipated to launch for months, and finally, the launch timeline has been confirmed for China. The new flagship X20 Ultra smartphone from Vivo will be introduced in the Chinese market in April 2025. Ahead of the launch, several key specifications and features have been leaked online. The Vivo X200 series was launched in India in December 2024 with standard and Pro models, and after that, the rumours about the Ultra variant began.

So far, rumours have suggested that the Vivo X200 Ultra variant may be introduced with a slightly bigger battery and better fast-charging speed. However, the new variant will reportedly be launched with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset instead of MediaTek Dimensity 9400 from the X200 series. Vivo T4 5G Launch Expected in India in Early April, Likely To Feature 7,300mAh Battery; Know Anticipated Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo X200 Ultra Specifications and Features

The Vivo X200 Ultra variant may be launched in China with a 6.82-inch AMOLED 2K BOE LTPO display that will likely support a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have a larger 6,000mAh battery than the Vivo X200 standard variant, similar to the Vivo X200 Pro variant. The battery may support 100W fast charging. With the addition of the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, the Chinese company may introduce LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It will be placed right above the Pro variant with new features and specs.

Vivo X200 Ultra may offer a 50MP primary camera with a Sony LYT-818 sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 200MP telephoto camera with a Samsung HP9 sensor. The front camera will likely be 50MP to take selfies and do video conferencing. The device may have WiFi-7 support and offer Bluetooth 5.4 version. It may also offer an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. The Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to run on Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15 with several AI features. iQOO Z10 5G To Launch in India on April 11 in Glacier Silver and Stellar Black Colours; Check Key Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

Vivo X200 Ultra Price and India Launch

Vivo has yet to confirm the global launch date; however, according to reports, the X200 Ultra may be priced above CNY 5,799 (around INR 68,500) in China. The Vivo X100 Ultra was also launched in China but not in India, and the new Vivo X200 Ultra may follow the same.

