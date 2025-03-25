Vivo has confirmed launching its highly anticipated Vivo T4 5G in India. The Chinese smartphone maker recently launched Vivo T4x 5G in the mid-range segment, offering MediaTek Dimesnity 7300 processor and a 6.67-inch display. The company has confirmed the Vhas beeno T4 5G launch in India; however, itthe dateas yet to anbe announcedThe device is expected to have a 7,300mAh battery+90W fast-charging, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 6.67-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, 50MP+2MP rear and 32MP selfie camera and FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15. Vivo T4 5G price in India could be around INR 25,000. iQOO Z10 5G To Launch in India on April 11 in Glacier Silver and Stellar Black Colours; Check Key Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

Vivo T4 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon

