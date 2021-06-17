Vivo India recently launched a new variant to its Y1s budget smartphone. The new variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 9,490. It sits alongside the existing 2GB RAM option that was launched in November 2020. Interestingly, the Chinese phone maker also increased the prices of the 2GB variant by Rs 500. It now costs Rs 8,490 instead of Rs 7,990. The revised price is applicable on both online and offline channels. Vivo Y1s, Vivo Y12s Smartphones Become Costlier in India by Rs 500.

Vivo Y1s Smartphone (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

The new Vivo Y1s 3GB RAM variant comes in two shades - Aurora Blue and Olive Black. The handset is available for purchase via online and offline channels. Buyers looking to buy the model can simply head to Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, Vivo India E-store, and Bajaj EMI Store.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Vivo Y1s sports a 6.62-inch Halo Full View HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1,520 pixels and an 88.6% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The chipset comes paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The internal memory is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Vivo Y1s (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

For photography, there is a single 13MP camera sensor at the back with an aperture of f/2.2 lens. Upfront, there is a 5MP snapper for video calls and selfies. It is backed by a 4,030mAh battery and runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 out of the box.

