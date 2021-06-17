Vivo India has revised the prices of two budget smartphones - Y1s and Y12s. Both the phones have received a price hike of Rs 500. The 2GB variant of the Y1s is now priced at Rs 8,490 instead of Rs 7,990. Similarly, the price of Y12s has gone up by Rs 500 from Rs 9,990 to Rs 10,490. It is important to note that the Chinese phone maker has also launched a 3GB RAM variant of the Y1s, which is priced at Rs 9,490. So, this price hike applies to the 2GB model of the Y1s. Vivo V21e 5G To Be Reportedly Launched in India Soon, Specifications Tipped.

Vivo Y1s (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

Vivo Y1s smartphone comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1,520 pixels. Under the skin, there is a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of storage. Other highlights of the phone are a 13MP rear camera sensor, a 5MP selfie shooter, a 4,030mAh battery, and more. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5.

Vivo Y12s (Photo Credits: IANS)

Vivo Y12s, on the other hand, sports a slightly bigger 6.51-inch HD+ IPS display, supporting 720X1600 pixels. It comes powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The internal storage is expandable via a microSD card. For photos and videos, there is a dual-camera module at the back. It comprises a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. The front shooter is an 8MP snapper for taking selfies and making video calls. It is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging. The phone runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5.

