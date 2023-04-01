San Francisco, April 1: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new full-width messaging interface for community announcement groups to some best testers on iOS beta, which will improve the readability of conversations.

Now, when beta testers open a community announcement group, message bubbles will cover the full width of the screen and the profile icon will be shown within the bubble, reports WABetainfo. WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Working on New ‘Lock Chat’ Feature for Android Beta.

With the new interface, users will be able to read messages easily because the text will be displayed on a wider line. Also, as the community announcement groups are the only conversations to receive this new interface, they will easily stand out from other chats. WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform May Bring ‘Schedule Group Calls’ in Future Update for Android and iOS Users.

The full-width messaging experience within community announcement groups is currently available to some beta testers after installing the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was working to bring communities to its 'WhatsApp Business' application for iOS.

