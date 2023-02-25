San Francisco, February 25: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called "schedule group calls", which it may bring in a future update to Android and iOS users.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is under development, so it is not ready to be released to beta testers. The feature will make it easier for users to plan a call with other members of the group. WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Working on Option To Let Users Edit Messages on iOS Beta.

The feature will include a new context menu that introduces a scheduling option when the feature is enabled for users' accounts in the future, according to the report. Moreover, users can choose when the group call starts and assign a name to the scheduled call.

The report further mentioned that the group call scheduling feature is compatible with both audio and video calls. Also, when the call starts, all group members will be notified so they can quickly join it. Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature which will allow users to edit messages on the platform, on iOS beta. WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Rolls Out Picture-in-Picture Mode for Video Calls on iOS.

The new feature will give users up to 15 minutes to edit their messages to fix any mistakes or include any additional information to the original message. This feature is currently under development and is not ready to be released to beta testers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2023 04:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).