New Delhi, April 21: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to react quickly to status updates on Android. According to WABetaInfo, the "quick reaction feature for status updates" is set to release for a future update of the app.

With this feature, users will be able to quickly add a reaction to status updates, allowing them to express their appreciation for the posted content with ease. As per the report, these reactions will occur on the status screen, rather than within the conversation thread. Meta AI on WhatsApp: Mark Zuckerberg-Run Company Rolls Our Real-Time AI-Image Generation Capability to Its Instant Messaging Platform in US As Beta.

With this new approach, users can easily engage with status updates while keeping conversations clutter-free. The quick reaction feature for status updates has a significant aspect, which is its compatibility with end-to-end encryption.

This means that the quick reaction will be entirely secure and private, ensuring that neither WhatsApp nor any third party can access or view the quick reaction exchanged between users, the report mentioned. Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature for iOS users that will allow them to track the view count of channel updates. WhatsApp Chat Filters: Meta-Owned Platform Launches Chat Filters; Check Details and Know How To Use It To Find Messages Faster.

This feature, which is still under development on WhatsApp beta for Android, was designed to provide both channel owners and followers valuable insights into the reach and engagement of the content.

