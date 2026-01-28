Mumbai, January 25: Samsung is gearing up to reinforce its dominance in the premium smartphone segment with the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is set to be unveiled at a Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, 2026. The flagship focuses on meaningful hardware upgrades and enhanced user privacy, introducing a refined design with subtly rounded corners and a sturdy yet lighter armour aluminium frame.

A key highlight of this year’s Ultra model is the introduction of the “Adaptive Privacy Display”, a hardware-based feature that keeps on-screen content clearly visible to the user while automatically obscuring it from side angles in public spaces. Paired with the latest Qualcomm chipset and an expanded thermal management system, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is designed to deliver sustained performance during demanding tasks such as high-end gaming and 8K video recording. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. It sports a 6.9-inch M14 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits.

On the imaging front, the smartphone features a quad rear camera setup led by a 200MP primary sensor with a wider f/1.4 aperture for improved low-light performance. This is complemented by a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto sensor.

The device packs a 5,200mAh battery with support for 60W wired fast charging, capable of delivering a full charge in around 50 minutes. Wireless charging has been upgraded to 25W and now supports Qi2 magnetic alignment. The Galaxy S26 Ultra runs One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 and includes an enhanced S Pen along with deeper integration of Perplexity AI for smarter automation and personalised search features.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India

Samsung is expected to retain a relatively stable pricing strategy in India despite rising component costs globally. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to start at INR 1,29,999 for the base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 512GB model could be priced at around INR 1,39,999, while the top-end 16GB RAM and 1TB storage variant may cost up to INR 1,59,999. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date in India.

Following its global debut, pre-bookings in India are expected to open immediately, with deliveries and open sales likely to begin from March 11, 2026. The smartphone is expected to be available in new “shadow” colour options, including Black Shadow, White Shadow and Ultraviolet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2026 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).