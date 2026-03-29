Mumbai, March 29: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly developing a sophisticated redesign for its voice message player, integrating the "Liquid Glass" design language to enhance the user interface. The update, currently spotted in development for beta testers, aims to modernise the playback experience by introducing a more fluid and visually integrated bar at the top of the application screen.

This aesthetic overhaul is part of a broader effort by WhatsApp to refine its interface, ensuring that the voice note player remains functional and accessible even when users navigate away from the original chat. The new design is expected to offer a more seamless look that aligns with the latest modern UI standards adopted by Meta across its ecosystem of applications. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing New ‘Settings Tab’ and ‘Choose App Theme, Icon and Color’ Features.

WhatsApp Enhanced Playback Controls and Visual Redesign

The upcoming Liquid Glass interface will significantly alter how the playback bar appears. According to reports from the beta version, the new bar will feature the sender's profile picture on the left side, providing immediate visual context for the audio being played. The progress of the voice message will be displayed in a circular pattern that matches the shape of the profile picture, replacing the more traditional linear progress bars used in previous versions.

Beyond the visual changes, WhatsApp is also introducing a functional upgrade that allows users to rewind voice messages by 5 seconds with a single tap. This feature is designed to give users more control over their listening experience, making it easier to quickly replay specific parts of a message without having to manually scrub through the progress bar.

WhatsApp Translation Support and Privacy Features

In addition to the UI updates, WhatsApp is expanding its message translation capabilities. The latest beta for Android has introduced 13 additional language packs, bringing the total supported set to 19 languages, including Hindi, Arabic, Russian, and Simplified Chinese. These packs are expected to eventually support voice message transcriptions as well, further breaking down communication barriers for global users.

Meta AI Integration and Secure Summaries

WhatsApp is also testing "Private Processing" technology to generate secure summaries of unread conversations. This third-party audited technology ensures that summaries are created in a private environment where neither Meta nor WhatsApp can access the original messages. Furthermore, a new Meta AI tab is being rolled out on iOS, providing a centralised hub for all AI-powered tools, including photo editing and message suggestions. YouTube New Feature Update: Google-Owned Platform Releases ‘AI Playlist Maker’ for iOS and Android Premium Members Based on Their Vibes.

The Liquid Glass interface and the 5-second rewind button are currently under development. While they are being tested in specific beta versions, they are expected to be rolled out to a wider audience in future updates once the testing phase is complete.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 11:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).