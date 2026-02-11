Mumbai, February 11: WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a significant interface update for its Android application, introducing a dedicated settings tab and advanced customisation features. Spotted in the latest beta versions, these changes aim to streamline navigation and offer users a way to personalise the app's visual identity through an optional premium subscription.

The Meta-owned platform is currently testing these updates via the Google Play Beta Program. While the core messaging functionality remains free, the introduction of a "You" tab and a suite of premium themes marks a shift toward a more modern, user-centric design that aligns with other social media platforms in Meta's ecosystem. YouTube New Feature Update: Google-Owned Platform Releases ‘AI Playlist Maker’ for iOS and Android Premium Members Based on Their Vibes.

WhatsApp New Settings Interface and 'You' Tab

In the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.6.4, the platform has introduced a new entry point for account management called the "You" tab. This feature adds a fifth tab to the bottom navigation bar, featuring the user’s own profile icon. By tapping this tab, users can immediately access their profile settings, privacy options, and account details without having to use the traditional three-dot overflow menu.

This update also introduces a visual refresh to the profile page, featuring a new cover photo area at the top of the screen. Similar to Facebook profiles, this banner allows for a wider visual element above the user's name. For those managing multiple accounts, the visible profile icon on the main interface serves as a quick cue to identify which account is currently active, reducing the risk of sending messages from the wrong profile.

WhatsApp Choose App Theme, Icon, and Colour

Beyond navigation, WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.6.1 reveals that the company is working on extensive personalisation tools. Users will reportedly be able to choose from 14 different app icons, including seven single-colour variants and seven special styles such as "Galaxy," "Neon," and "Aurora." There is even an option to return to the "classic" WhatsApp icon that was used in the app’s earlier years. Chrome New Feature Update: Gemini Powered Auto Browse Feature Rolled Out in Chrome for Google AI Pro and Google Ultra Subscribers in US.

The most anticipated feature is the ability to change the app's branding colour. WhatsApp is testing 19 different accent options, allowing users to replace the standard green with royal blue, burgundy, coral, or golden yellow. These changes will be reflected across the app’s interface, impacting the colour of tabs, message filters, and floating action buttons to provide a fully customised look and feel.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).