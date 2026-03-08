Mumbai, March 8: WhatsApp is officially testing a refreshed interface for its Android application, introducing a modernised chat bubble design for its beta users. The update, identified as version 2.26.10.2, replaces the traditional angular message bubbles with a softer, pill-shaped aesthetic intended to improve the visual flow of conversations.

The Meta-owned messaging platform initially developed this layout in earlier internal builds, and it is now reaching a wider pool of testers via the Google Play Store. The redesign moves away from the blocky, rectangular appearance that has defined the app for years, opting instead for higher corner radii that give the interface a lighter and more contemporary feel. Elon Musk's xAI Launches New Grok Feature to Extend AI-Generated Videos and Enhance Creative Control for Users.

WhatsApp New Refined Multimedia Integration

One of the most notable changes in this update involves how images and videos are displayed within the chat window. In the previous design, multimedia content was enclosed within a standard bubble frame, which often created a cluttered look. Under the new system, photos and videos appear frameless, essentially becoming the bubble themselves to maximise screen real estate.

This "frameless" approach applies consistently to various message types, including polls and events. By removing the rigid borders around media, the update allows content to integrate more seamlessly into the chat stream. This change is particularly evident in individual conversations, where the interface appears significantly cleaner than in previous versions.

WhatsApp Structural Exceptions for Group Chats

While individual chats benefit from a completely borderless look for media, WhatsApp has maintained some structural elements for group environments and forwarded content. Multimedia messages received in group chats still feature a small header at the top to display the sender's name, ensuring that clarity and attribution are not sacrificed for aesthetics.

Similarly, messages that have been forwarded from other conversations retain a specific header to indicate their origin. Even when captions are included with photos or videos, a partial frame remains at the bottom of the bubble to house the text. However, any multimedia sent by the user in a group chat that has not been forwarded will appear with the new rounded, frameless design.

WhatsApp's Phased Global Rollout

The new bubble layout is currently limited to select beta testers in specific regions as part of a phased deployment strategy. This allows the developers to monitor performance and gather feedback before a broader release. The platform has not yet confirmed an official date for when this visual overhaul will reach the stable version of the app used by the general public. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing New ‘Settings Tab’ and ‘Choose App Theme, Icon and Color’ Features.

Users enrolled in the Android beta programme can check for the update on the Google Play Store. Over the coming weeks, it is expected that the softer design will be enabled for an increasing number of accounts. This update aligns with WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to standardise its design language across different operating systems while maintaining the functional reliability of the service.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

