New Delhi, September 30: Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) is reportedly facing criticism from UK Energy Minister, Ed Miliband, who suggested that it is "possible" that the government should stop using the platform. Miliband described Musk as a "dangerous person" and claimed he was a part of a "global network of the far right," which, according to him, includes Nigel Farage.

Musk acquired Twitter in 2022 and rebranded it as X. He has reportedly faced criticism for not effectively addressing misinformation on the platform and for allegedly sharing false information himself. Elon Musk’s X Disagrees With Karnataka HC Order Giving Police Authority for Arbitrary Takedowns via Sahyog Portal, Vows To Defend Freedom of Speech in India.

Minister Ed Miliband Accuses Musk of Inciting Violence and Spreading Disinformation on X

Speaking during a Labour conference event, Miliband reportedly said Musk had "called for the overthrow of our government" and "incited violence on our streets." He went on to add that the billionaire’s platform "promotes disinformation" and that Musk himself is "a dangerous person." When asked if this meant the government should consider leaving the platform, Miliband allegedly replied, "It’s possible."

The remarks come after Musk was said to have made a controversial appearance at a far-right rally in London. As per a report of The Guardian, Elon Musk recently appeared at the rally via video link organised by Tommy Robinson, a "convicted criminal." During his address, Musk reportedly called for a "change of government" and made a statement, "Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die, that’s the truth, I think." xAI Sues OpenAI: Elon Musk’s AI Company Files Lawsuit Against ChatGPT-Maker, Alleges Theft of Trade Secrets Through Hiring Former Employees.

Calls to quit X are not new. Last year, Liverpool city region mayor Steve Rotheram had suggested that people should collectively withdraw from the Elon Musk-run platform in response to violent unrest linked to online "misinformation." Rotheram said, "The time is approaching where we’ve got to all examine whether we should, en masse, withdraw from it and for there to be a different platform." Some Labour MPs have also stepped away from the platform, citing similar reasons.

