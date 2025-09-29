Elon Musk's X shared its concerns about the recent order by a Karnataka court in India, which gives police officers the authority to issue arbitrary takedown orders through the Sahyog portal. X said, 'This new regime has no basis in law, circumvents Section 69A of the IT Act, violates Supreme Court rulings, and infringes Indian citizens’ constitutional rights to freedom of speech and expression.' The platform further added that content on X would be removed solely based on allegations of 'illegality' and without judicial review or due process. X noted that the Bombay High Court's recent ruling on a similar regime was also unconstitutional and said it would defend free expression in India. Arattai App: Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Congratulates Zoho on Successful Launch of Its ‘Made in India’ Instant Messaging App.

X Denies Karnataka HC and Bombay HC Order on Arbitrary Takedowns by Police Using Sahyog Portal

X is deeply concerned by the recent order from the Karnataka court in India, which will allow millions of police officers to issue arbitrary takedown orders through a secretive online portal called the Sahyog. This new regime has no basis in the law, circumvents Section 69A of… — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) September 29, 2025

