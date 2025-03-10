Mumbai, March 10: Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra, two of the latest smartphones, are set to launch in India on March 11, 2025 (tomorrow) after much wait. The Xiaomi 15 series will feature the fastest mobile processor, Snapdragon 8 Elite, and a Leica-tuned camera setup. Ahead of the launch, check all the specifications, features, and likely prices for the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphones.

The flagship smartphones will be sold in India on Amazon and the official Xiaomi website and launched at premium prices. Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be the highlight of the launch tomorrow. The smartphone will offer high-end specifications and a vastly improved camera system compared to the previous generation's Xiaomi 14 series. iQOO Z10x, iQOO Z10, iQOO Z10 Turbo, and iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Launch Expected Soon in India; Check Leaked Specifications, Features and Price.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Specifications and Features (Expected)

Xiaomi 15 Ultra will feature a 200MP periscope camera with the capability to shoot 4K videos at 120 fps. The device will have a Leica-tuned quad-camera setup on the back, including a 50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide and 50MP telephoto camera. On the front, the device will offer a 32MP selfie shooter. Xiaomi 15 ultra will feature a 6.72-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 3.2K resolution. The device will have a larger 5,410mAh battery that supports 90W fast-charging, Bluetooth 5.4 version, Wi-Fi 7 support, UFS 4.1 storage, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. The device will have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 15 standard version will offer a 50MP+50MP+50MP and 32MP selfie camera. It will have a smaller 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display compared to the Ultra variant but will offer a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,200 nits of peak brightness along with a 1.5K resolution. The 5,240mAh battery of the Xiaomi 15 will support 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It will have the same IP68 rating, HyperOS 2.0 system, sleek design, and more. Realme P3 Ultra 5G Launch in India Confirmed on March 19 With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra SoC; Check Expected Price, Other Specifications and Features.

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra Price in India (Expected)

Xiaomi 15 standard model was launched in the global market around EUR 999 (around INR 94,000) with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The EUR 1,499 (around INR 1,41,000) for 16GB and 512GB models. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is CNY 6,499 (around INR 78,000) in China. Xiaomi will launch these smartphones around the same price range in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2025 02:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).