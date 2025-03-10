Realme has officially confirmed the Realme P3 Ultra 5G launch date for the Indian market, along with some of its specifications and features. The upcoming Realme P3 Ultra 5G will be introduced in India on March 19, 2025, and feature the newest MediaTek Dimenisty 8350 Ultra mobile processor, claiming to score 14,50,000 on AnTuTu Benchmarks. Besides, it will have a 6,000mAh battery with 80W bypass charging, LPDDR5X RAM, larger VC cooling, GT boost and 90 fps BGMI unlock. The Realme P3 Ultra 5G price in India is expected to be around INR 30,000. iQOO Z10x, iQOO Z10, iQOO Z10 Turbo, and iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Launch Expected Soon in India; Check Leaked Specifications, Features and Price.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G Launch Date in India Confirmed, Coming on March 19

1,450,000+ AnTuTu Score! The Next-level power! ⚡ Dimensity 8350 Ultra inside the #realmeP3Ultra5G is built for unmatched speed & performance. Get ready to experience Ultra revolution! Launching on 19th March! #SLAYTheUltraWayhttps://t.co/SQ9CEx6h5U https://t.co/MIPN0BZz3c pic.twitter.com/7MYTvjYCPE — realme (@realmeIndia) March 10, 2025

