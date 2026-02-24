New Delhi, February 24: Nothing has officially teased the white colour variant of its upcoming smartphone, the Nothing Phone 4a, ahead of its scheduled global debut on March 5. the teaser confirms a significant design evolution for the brand’s signature aesthetic, showcasing an updated "Glyph Bar" featuring mini-LED technology.

The Nothing Phone 4a series is expected to comprise two models: the standard Nothing Phone 4a and the higher-end Nothing Phone 4a Pro. In India, the handsets will be sold through the e-commerce platform Flipkart, continuing the brand’s long-standing retail partnership with the Walmart-owned entity. iQOO 15R Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 4a Glyph Bar and Design Elements

The most prominent feature revealed in the official teaser is the redesigned Glyph Bar, which replaces the previous Glyph interface seen on earlier models. This new system consists of six square LEDs, housing nine individually controllable mini-LEDs positioned adjacent to the camera island. These lights are expected to be brighter and more customisable than those on previous iterations.

Physical button placements have also been clarified through the shared images. The "Essential" key is located on the left side of the frame, while the volume rockers and the power button are situated on the right. While the white variant has been confirmed, industry rumours suggest that a traditional black colour option will also be available at launch.

Nothing Phone 4a Enhanced Performance and Storage

Nothing has confirmed that the new series will move to UFS 3.1 on-board storage, providing faster data transfer speeds compared to the Nothing Phone 3a. Both the standard and Pro variants are tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, although the specific chipset models have not yet been disclosed by the London-based technology company.

The base configurations for the duo are expected to start with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Furthermore, the company has indicated that the upcoming handsets will feature larger batteries than their predecessors to improve overall endurance.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Variant Specifications and Audio Rumours

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is expected to carry an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. Leaks suggest the Pro model may house a 5,080 mAh battery supporting 50W fast charging. There is also speculation that Nothing will commit to five years of security updates for these devices, matching the industry standard for mid-range and premium smartphones. Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Price in India, Sale Live.

In addition to the mobile handsets, reports indicate that Nothing may expand its hardware ecosystem during the event. The company is rumoured to be developing its first pair of over-ear headphones, potentially named the Nothing Headphone (a), though official confirmation regarding audio products remains pending.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Nothing X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

