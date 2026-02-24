Mumbai, February 24: Following the recent debut of the Vivo V70 and V70 Elite, new leaks suggest that a third addition to the series, the Vivo V70 FE, is set to launch later this month. Details shared by industry tipsters indicate that the "Fan Edition" model will focus on high-capacity battery life and extended software support, positioning it as a robust mid-range contender.

According to information shared by tipsters on X, the Vivo V70 FE is expected to be officially unveiled in Indonesia on February 28, with an Indian launch anticipated shortly thereafter. The device is rumoured to be available in three distinct colour options: Muse Purple, Ocean Blue, and Titanium Silver. Nothing Phone 4a With Updated Glyph Bar To Launch on March 5, 2026; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Display and Performance Upgrades

The leaked specifications suggest that the V70 FE will feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Notably, this screen is larger than the 6.59-inch panels found on its V70 counterparts. Under the hood, the smartphone is likely to deviate from the Qualcomm processors used in the standard models, opting instead for the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset.

The handset is expected to arrive in three storage configurations: 8GB RAM with either 256GB or 512GB of storage, and a top-tier variant offering 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. This combination of hardware is intended to provide a balanced performance profile for both productivity and gaming.

High-Resolution Imaging and AI Features

A major highlight of the V70 FE is its tipped 200MP primary camera equipped with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). This is expected to be paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens on the rear, while a 32MP front camera will handle selfies.

To complement the hardware, Vivo is reportedly integrating several AI-driven image editing tools. These include AI Travel Portrait, AI Retouch, AI Best Face, and a specialized Film Photo mode. These features aim to simplify professional-grade photo editing for the average user, leveraging the processing power of the Dimensity chipset.

Battery Longevity and Software Support

In a significant push for durability, the Vivo V70 FE is rumoured to house a massive 7,000mAh battery supporting 90W fast charging. This aligns with recent industry trends moving toward larger battery capacities. Furthermore, the device is expected to carry IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering high levels of resistance against dust and high-pressure water ingress. Vivo 12,000mAh Phone in Development; Smartphone Maker Testing Single-Cell Silicon Battery: Report.

On the software front, the V70 FE will likely run on OriginOS 6. Leaked promotional materials suggest a commitment to longevity, with Vivo potentially offering up to six years of system updates. The company also promises "five years of smooth performance," targeting consumers who prefer to keep their devices for longer cycles.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Moneycontrol ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

