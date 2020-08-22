Xiaomi, the Chinese phone maker has introduced a new grey colour variant of the Mi 10 smartphone. This new grey colour variant of the smartphone is currently available in the home market only. As a reminder, the Mi 10 smartphone made its India debut earlier this year in May. But, the flagship phones were launched in China in February this year. It is important to note that this new colour variant is offered with the Mi 10, but not the Mi 10 Pro. Xiaomi MIUI 12 Officially Launched in India, Checkout the List of Smartphones Getting MIUI 12 Update This Month.

As per Xiaomi's official China website, the grey variant of the Mi 10 is only available in the home market. The phone costs CNY 3,999 which is around Rs 43,350 for the 8GB +128GB storage variant. The company also offers the phone in 8GB + 256GB & 12GB + 256GB. The interested buyers can choose the phone in three other colour options – Titanium Silver Black, Ice Sea Blue, and Peach Gold.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Grey Colour Variant Launched (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

As far as the Indian market is concerned, the Mi 10 is offered in two shades - Coral Green and Twilight Grey. The Mi 10 is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage whereas the 8GB + 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 54,999 in India.

Talking about the specifications, the Mi 10 gets a 6.67-inch FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,080x2,340 pixels. The phone is powered by an octa-core chipset from Qualcomm which is a Snapdragon 865 SoC that is clubbed up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

For optics, the phone gets a quad-rear camera module comprising of a 108MP primary sensor assisted by a 13MP wide-angle lens and two 2MP lenses. At the front, there is a 20MP selfie shooter positioned in the hole-punch cutout located at the top-left corner of the screen. The phone gets a 4,780mAh battery supporting 30W fast charging and wireless charging along with 10W reverse wireless charging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2020 11:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).